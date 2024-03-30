Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jesse Watters · $320 million taxpayer dollars were spent on podcasts about gay farmers, satanists
channel image
GalacticStorm
2227 Subscribers
Shop now
19 views
Published 16 hours ago

Jesse Watters  ·   Primetime dug deeper into recent congressional spending and found $320 million taxpayer dollars were spent producing podcasts about gay farmers, satanists, and Swedish gender-neutral pronouns.


@JesseBWatters


Keywords
jesse wattersgovernment spendingwaste

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket