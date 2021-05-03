Federal Reserve Bank President "Stunned" - FOIA Update

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Having served a Freedom of Information Act (“FOIA”) request on the Federal Reserve on March 22, 2021, BestEvidence now provides this update to relay the Fed’s first communication in response to that request.
The bottom line is that by Friday May 14, 2021, the Fed will either provide the documents sought by the request, or it will cite one or more FOIA exemptions in connection with its refusal to provide those documents. This episode examines both the Fed’s notice and this channel's underlying FOIA request in some detail.
The FOIA request seeks the disclosure of 2009 Fed “staff memos” that discuss the consolidation of the Fed’s books with those of the federal government that would occur if the Fed were to issue bills backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S.
Season 3, Episode 5 references:
(1) June 23-24, 2009 meeting transcript (former Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker “stunned”)
https://www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/files/FOMC20090624meeting.pdf
(2) 2009 FOMC meetings and associated materials:
https://www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/fomchistorical2009.htm
(3) WSJ timeline of Lacker’s alleged disclosure story has major problems:
Compare entries for 9/28, 10/2 and March 2013
https://archive.fo/0oUp0
(4) Nanex 1: “Einstein and the Great Fed Robbery”
http://www.nanex.net/aqck2/4436.html
(5) Nanex 2: “Fed News Gets an Internet Kill Switch”
In which we learn that “one or more news organizations secreted the Fed news out of the Treasury Department before 2 PM and loaded it onto servers in trading centers in New York and Chicago. This has not yet been disclosed publicly.”
http://www.nanex.net/aqck2/4473.html
(6) Bloomberg vs. Fed FOIA decision, district court:
https://www.leagle.com/decision/2009911649mfsupp2d2621899
(7) Bitchute channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yQGtlz56XDCB/
(8) odyssey: https://odysee.com/@BestEvidence:b