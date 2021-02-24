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Bible in Spoon-Healing Scriptures
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144 views • February 24, 2021
My Facebook group page https://www.facebook.com/groups/14384...
My Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby
The word of God will make fat the bones and heal your body if you will take it as a medicine daily. He heals our minds, our bodies and our delivers our souls!
If you would like this in word form contact me and I would be happy tp send to you in Facebook.
If you would like prayer please contact me on my Facebook page. Blessings
Ruby
My Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby
The word of God will make fat the bones and heal your body if you will take it as a medicine daily. He heals our minds, our bodies and our delivers our souls!
If you would like this in word form contact me and I would be happy tp send to you in Facebook.
If you would like prayer please contact me on my Facebook page. Blessings
Ruby
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