Sieg Heil Herr Stamer

The riots in the UK have been fueled by government action, or lack thereof. And they are coming to the US after the election of Trump. A government is supposed to protect and safeguard its people. Hence you have strong borders and an internal police-force, light enough not to crush civil rights, yet strong enough to impose justice when needed. Western governments from Germany to the UK to the US even into Australia and New Zealand have become enemies to their own people. Civil Wars and rebellion are coming if the western governments don't make drastic changes back to Western, Christian freedom.