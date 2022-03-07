Celeste Solum Exposes Plan for Mass Depopulation and Directed Experimental Evolution

In this episode of Conversations That Matter with Alex Newman, Celeste Solum, an investigator, author, broadcaster, and the daughter of a Naval warfare intelligence officer, urges individuals considering to take their sick loved ones to a to a hospital or other medical facility to first lookup their state’s laws and regulations about communicable diseases. Solum explains how once a person tests positive for COVID-19 and goes through those hospital doors, custody over that individual is virtually being transferred over and it becomes a crime with heavy fines to sneak them out. By law, those hospitals and medical facilities are quarantine zones. She also elaborates on how SARS-CoV2 was engineered as a bioweapon, comprised of seven different pathogens and seven other unknowns, including nanotechnology delivery systems that can deploy toxins and even explosives in the human body. Regarding gene editing, the endgame, Solum says, is to “evolve” humanity into a human-cyborg hybrid synthetic species.