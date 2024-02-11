Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Elise Stefanik Goes on Offense Attacking Democrats as CNN Frames her as Insurrectionist
channel image
Recharge Freedom
328 Subscribers
164 views
Published a day ago

Elise Stefanik went on CNN hosted by Kaitlyn Collins and remained on the office, calling out the DOJ for their hypocrisy and selective prosecution of Republicans, and the Democrat double standard, while CNN and Collins tried to frame her as someone abetting the insurrectionists. #elisestefanik #trump #uspolitics

Keywords
trumpcnninsurrectionisraeldonald trumpdojjoe bidenclassified documentsmar-a-lagoselective prosecutionhostagesmerrick garlandweaponized justice systemjanuary 6police the phonickaitlyn collinsjoe biden classified papers

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket