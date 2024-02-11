Elise Stefanik Goes on Offense Attacking Democrats as CNN Frames her as Insurrectionist

Elise Stefanik went on CNN hosted by Kaitlyn Collins and remained on the office, calling out the DOJ for their hypocrisy and selective prosecution of Republicans, and the Democrat double standard, while CNN and Collins tried to frame her as someone abetting the insurrectionists.
#elisestefanik #trump #uspolitics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.