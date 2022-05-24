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GRAPHIC Evidence, Witnesses, News Reports & the Confession of One of the Ukrainian War Criminals who Shot & Filmed Russian Prisoners of War - Kharkov in March. 18+ 052322
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145 views • May 24, 2022
Graphic evidence, witnesses, news reports and the confession of one of the Ukrainian War Criminals who shot and filmed Russian prisoners of war bleeding out in Malaya Rogan, Kharkov around the end of March 2022.
https://t.me/UkraineHumanRightsAbuses
https://t.me/UkraineHumanRightsAbuses
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