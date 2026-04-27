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MILLIONS Will Starve to Death in These Countries in 2027 if the Strait Isn't Opened
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Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Impact of the Strait of Hormuz Closure on Global Fertilizer Supply (0:00)

- Countries Most Affected by the Fertilizer Shortage (3:01)

- Specific Countries Facing Imminent Famine (8:07)

- Second-Tier Countries and Their Vulnerabilities (15:11)

- Third-Tier Countries and Global Implications (22:37)

- Preparation and Future Outlook (26:22)


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