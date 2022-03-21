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Cabal Takedown ~ The Elusive LAPTOP Resurfaces ~ Sanctions on The Cabal ~ Where’s Fauci ~ FREE Money
Winds of Change
Winds of Change
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1293 views • March 21, 2022
oin us on this informational call chronicling the Paradigm Shift of Planet Earth which includes progress reports on the much revered GCR and transition to a life filled with abundance for all, with early delivery
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We will discuss a variety of topics, all designed to empower you on your path towards freedom and enlightenment, with much love and encouragement to all.
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Miracles and Manifestations - Let the Magic begin as you also start Manifesting
Health and Healing - You can help yourself and stop the dependency
Bankster Battles - How to fight and win issues most of us deal/have dealt with
Geopolitics and Global Finance - As its unfolding, in Real-Time and relates to you
Income Generation - Tips that can put money in your pocket, fast Hidden gems.

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All music and images belong to their rightful owners. No copyright infringement intended.
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