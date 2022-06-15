Preparing for Possible Market Collapse Due to Fed Rate Hike

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Sadly, the war on children continues via abortion, grooming, toxic gene therapy clot shots, masks, indoctrination, recruitment etc...homeschooling and other options exist. It appears congress is going to force illegal gun control via creep-enough to appease their masters, the chinese communist party, but not enough to evoke the wrath of law abiding Americans. If the stock market crashes due to fed rate hikes, the best we can do, I believe, is get focused, make our lists and get busy.
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Read 1 Timothy for good instruction.