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Watercolor - Praying in Church- Very Easy, Beginner
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11 views • May 23, 2020
Man praying in church. Royalty free images from Unsplash. Photographer is Ben White, link is https://unsplash.com/photos/1urNubNAQbI
There's no background music for this. Sometimes I just like quiet. I used 100% cotton, cold press, 140 lb paper. The size was about 7" x 10"
This is a very easy method of painting this. If drawing is not strong, there are a few ways you can transfer this image onto your paper. You can print out the image, tape it to the window, tape your watercolor paper over that and let the day light work as a "light box".
You can print the image out and use an actual light box or make one if you have a clear glass table, coffee table or end table.
You can tape your watercolor paper over your tablet or computer monitor and trace the image while in a darkened room.
#pray #comfort #faith #virus #covid #china #wuhan #civil_liberties #God #winsor_newton
There's no background music for this. Sometimes I just like quiet. I used 100% cotton, cold press, 140 lb paper. The size was about 7" x 10"
This is a very easy method of painting this. If drawing is not strong, there are a few ways you can transfer this image onto your paper. You can print out the image, tape it to the window, tape your watercolor paper over that and let the day light work as a "light box".
You can print the image out and use an actual light box or make one if you have a clear glass table, coffee table or end table.
You can tape your watercolor paper over your tablet or computer monitor and trace the image while in a darkened room.
#pray #comfort #faith #virus #covid #china #wuhan #civil_liberties #God #winsor_newton
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