CPS is one of the child trafficking rings of Illuminati FBI & courts' owners the nephilim avatar NWO globalist elites

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2021). These sexually-obsessed nephilim and chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites are kidnapping thousands of our human homo-sapiens specie children using their legal kidnap Satanist government agencies like “Child Protective Services” (CPS). They are taking a lot of the human homo-sapiens specie children they confiscate from the human parents to their Western feminist Wicca witch nations like Norway. Nations like Norway are now legalizing pedophile education. Children like 4 to 7 years old are taught pedophile sex, and children like 7 to 9 are taught “Draco bisexual” “Pleiadian quadsexual” “Mantis multisexual” “Pleiadian Watcher fallen angel hermaphrodite” LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy sex magick spirit cooking ritual sexual orientations. The Illuminati NWO FBI and police are part of the CPS agency abduction of human children to sell to the non-human avatar Illuminati Luciferian Satanist New Age Wicca witch pedophile cannibal families. They are selling our human children to the known pedophile Satanist nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar families. They are not only raping the children but using them to make money as child prostitutes. Whenever we real Christians expose the 33.3% of the earth’s population of nephilim & chimera aliens incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist New Age witches, the Illuminati NWO nephilims and chimeras breaks up their Illuminati into two groups to play the role of the “good hero saviors team” and the “evil villain scapegoats team,” and they place presidents and task forces that look like they are arresting the pedophile cannibal Satanist non-human globalist elites. However, the Bilderbergs are still here and the Committee of 300 are still here, and their NWO “thorn in the flesh” spirits are still attacking us real Christians all day long, and their Nazi “Black Sun” Satanists and Donald Trump are still running the earth for Satan Lucifer and the ascended master fallen angels and higher nephilim & chimera alien elite bosses. They only make it look like they are doing something, until we real Christians are rapture up to heaven, and they can exterminate 99% of the human homo-sapiens specie populace. Just as the CPS employee on the phone says, these dumb human populace who do not believe what we real Christians are saying, just go to ask their Congress or Parliament returned nephilim & chimera pedophile cannibal demon spirit avatar people to help the humans protect the children, but that is like asking the fox to guard the chicken coop.See full article at:Tags:#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine