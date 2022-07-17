ALEX JONES [1 of 2] Sunday 7/17/22 • News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

MARTIAL LAW RED ALERT: DEMOCRAT LEADERSHIP INTRODUCES BILL TO GIVE BIDEN THE POWERS OF A DICTATOR & USE MILITARY AGAINST THE ‘RIGHT-WING’ WITH NO CONGRESSIONAL OVERSIGHTH.R. 4350 officially declares globalist puppet Joe Biden to be a dictator inside the continental United States and to wage land, sea, and air operations against the American people -- ladies and gentlemen, we are in the middle of a coup. Tune in to this broadcast and share everywhere, there's not much time!

Meanwhile, globalist leaders have officially announced new worldwide lockdowns coming in the fall, including in the U.S.

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