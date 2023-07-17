The situation at the front is developing so rapidly that military experts are forced to work even on weekends, describing the whole picture of what is happening on the battlefield. To date, it is already possible to state with full confidence that the Ukrainian command has stopped offensive actions after a month of unsuccessful attempts to approach the borders of Russian defensive structures. The complete failure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporizhzhia direction allowed the Russian Army to intercept the initiative and launch an offensive in the 'Krasniy Liman' and 'Kupyansk' directions.

