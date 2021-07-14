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'Increase in excess mortality' following lockdowns, study finds
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33 views • July 14, 2021
Sky News Australia, July 12, 2021
'Increase in excess mortality' following lockdowns, study finds: Alan Jones
Sky News host Alan Jones says a study has found there was a "decline in the number of excess deaths" prior to the implementation of lockdowns and that "excess mortality increased" immediately following the lockdown.
Mr Jones said the study was by scientists from the RAND Corporation and the University of Southern California titled "The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and policy responses on excess mortality".
"Excess mortality is a term used in epidemiology that refers to the number of deaths from all causes during a crisis, including those attributable to the crisis conditions, that is, locking people up," he said.
"The study found there was a decline in the number of excess deaths prior to the implementation of lockdowns and that excess mortality increased immediately following the lockdown.
"I repeat, excess mortality from lockdown. Statistically significant but ignored.
"Well, the public are fed up, but so too is the Liberal Party and its membership."
Mr Jones spoke with President of the University of Sydney Liberal Club Alex Baird who called on the NSW government to "increase vaccination supply and provide greater accessibility for all age groups" amid the prolonged Sydney lockdown.
https://livewiththevirus.com.au/
https://www.youtube.com/user/SkyNewsAustralia/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yk3KaEEJfEA
'Increase in excess mortality' following lockdowns, study finds: Alan Jones
Sky News host Alan Jones says a study has found there was a "decline in the number of excess deaths" prior to the implementation of lockdowns and that "excess mortality increased" immediately following the lockdown.
Mr Jones said the study was by scientists from the RAND Corporation and the University of Southern California titled "The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and policy responses on excess mortality".
"Excess mortality is a term used in epidemiology that refers to the number of deaths from all causes during a crisis, including those attributable to the crisis conditions, that is, locking people up," he said.
"The study found there was a decline in the number of excess deaths prior to the implementation of lockdowns and that excess mortality increased immediately following the lockdown.
"I repeat, excess mortality from lockdown. Statistically significant but ignored.
"Well, the public are fed up, but so too is the Liberal Party and its membership."
Mr Jones spoke with President of the University of Sydney Liberal Club Alex Baird who called on the NSW government to "increase vaccination supply and provide greater accessibility for all age groups" amid the prolonged Sydney lockdown.
https://livewiththevirus.com.au/
https://www.youtube.com/user/SkyNewsAustralia/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yk3KaEEJfEA
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