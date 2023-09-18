⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (18 Sept 2023) - ENG Text, MOD clips only

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(18 September 2023)

▫️ Last night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a group strike with long-range airborne precision weapons and strike drones against places where the Kiev regime is storing Storm Shadow cruise missiles and depleted uranium ammunition, as well as centres for radio-technical reconnaissance and the training of sabotage groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The goal of the strike has been achieved. All the targets have been engaged.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces in cooperation with aviation and artillery repelled six enemy attacks near Kleshcheyevka, Veseloye, Mayorsk, Maryinka, and Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ Up to 255 Ukrainian personnel, three armoured fighting vehicles, and seven motor vehicles have been neutralised.

▫️ In counter-battery warfare, the Russian troops hit one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, and one D-30 howitzer.

▫️ Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 110th Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was obliterated close to Avdeevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, coordinated efforts of the Russian Group in combination with air strikes, artillery fire, and heavy flame-throwing systems defeated a cluster of manpower and hardware of the 71st Jaeger Brigade near Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️ Up to 55 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three pick-up trucks, two D-30 howitzers, one U.S.-made M119 gun, as well as one AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station have been eliminated.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, two attacks launched by assault detachments of the 67th Mechanised Brigade and the 12th Special Forces Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces close to Chervonaya Dibrova and Serebryansky forestry were repelled by professional efforts of the Tsentr Group of Forces, helicopter strikes, and artillery fire.

▫️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 50 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, as well as one D-20 howitzer.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction (https://t.me/mod_russia/30581), the Vostok Group of Forces, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrowers inflicted a complex defeat on manpower and hardware of the 31st Mechanised Brigade and the 128th Territorial Defence Brigade near Staromayorskoye and Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 180 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, three armoured fighting vehicles, 11 motor vehicles, as well as one D-20 howitzer.

▫️ Also, an ammunition depot of the AFU's 38th Marine Brigade was destroyed near Prechistovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, air strikes and artillery fire of the Zapad Group of Forces hit manpower and hardware of the 14th, 30th, 92nd mechanised and 25th airborne brigades of the AFU, as well as the 103rd Territorial Defence Brigade near Sinkovka, Berestovoye (Kharkov region) and Novosyolovskoye and Artyomovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️ Up to 20 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, and two Msta-B howitzers were destroyed.

▫️ In Kherson direction, (https://t.me/mod_russia/30579) over 80 Ukrainian troops, five motor vehicles, and two D-30 howitzers have been destroyed during the day.

▫️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 123 areas during the day.

▫️ Also, four command posts of the 67th and 110th mechanised brigades of the AFU and the 100th and 112th territorial defence brigades were hit near Torskoye, Serebryanka, and Avdeevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ Russian air defence forces have intercepted five HIMARS MLRS shells during the day.

▫️ Moreover, 27 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were downed close to Spornoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Mirnoye, Proletarskoye, and Skelevatoye (Zaporozhye region), and Kokhany (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 472 airplanes, 249 helicopters, 6,865 unmanned aerial vehicles, 437 air defence missile systems, 11,931 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,151 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,426 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 13,121 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.