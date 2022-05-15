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GOD IS CLEANSING THE EARTH OF EVIL
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80 views • May 15, 2022
There is a difference between light and dark, many call that contrast, making something darker or lighter. Good and evil cannot coexist. GOD is cleansing the Earth of all evil for it cannot be alongside good anymore. We are watching as GOD does a mighty movement of making evil disperse forever and ever! Never to be again. GOD BLESS YOU AS YOU GO THROUGH YOUR DAY!
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