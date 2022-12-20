Salud Horchata Agua Fresca Hydration + Immunity Drink Mix | Review & Taste Test

Salud is a brand who makes Hydration Drink Mixes, some of them are an Energy and Hydration Blend while others are a Hydration and Immunity Blend featuring Immune Boosting Ingredients like Wellmune, Vitamin D, Elderberry and more. I've been watching this brand for a while and recently reached out to them, they were kind enough to send us out some stuff to try, so in today's video we're going to be trying the Horchata Aguas Frescas flavored Hydration and Immunity Mix! We don't currently carry Salud however you can find them at TasteSalud.Com.

