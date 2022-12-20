Salud Horchata Agua Fresca Hydration + Immunity Drink Mix | Review & Taste Test

Salud is a brand who makes Hydration Drink Mixes, some of them are an Energy and Hydration Blend while others are a Hydration and Immunity Blend featuring Immune Boosting Ingredients like Wellmune, Vitamin D, Elderberry and more. I've been watching this brand for a while and recently reached out to them, they were kind enough to send us out some stuff to try, so in today's video we're going to be trying the Horchata Aguas Frescas flavored Hydration and Immunity Mix!
We don't currently carry Salud however you can find them at TasteSalud.Com.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.