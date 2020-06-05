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Garbage Warrior
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10 views • June 05, 2020
For over 35 years Architect Michael Reynolds has been experimenting with radically sustainable living in New Mexico's desert. Fed up with all the regulations involved and the enormous cost to build a new home, Reynolds has found a way to construct a home that is self sustaining, made out of recycled materials and is a fraction of the cost to build compared to a traditional home.
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