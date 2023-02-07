Create New Account
Dr. Silvia Behrendt - aktueller Stand der Anpassung der internationalen Gesundheitsvorschriften WHO
TowardsTheLight
Published a day ago |

English Stream:


https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-141-Dr.-Silvia-Behrendt-Odysee-final:4

Gast:
Dr. Silvia Behrendt - Verwaltungsjuristin und Expertin für Pandemierecht

Inhalt:
Über den aktuellen Stand der Anpassung der internationalen Gesundheitsvorschriften der WHO, was das für die
Mitgliedsstaaten bedeutet und, welche konkreten Probleme sich jetzt aus der Immunität der WHO
(Privatorganisation) ergeben.

Erfahren Sie mehr über den Ausschuss:
https://corona-ausschuss.de

Anonyme Hinweise an den Corona-Ausschuss:
https://securewhistleblower.com

Telegram Ausschuss:
https://t.me/s/Corona_Ausschuss

Keywords
unwhopandemie

