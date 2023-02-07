Dr. Silvia Behrendt - aktueller Stand der Anpassung der internationalen Gesundheitsvorschriften WHO

English Stream:
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-141-Dr.-Silvia-Behrendt-Odysee-final:4
Gast:
Dr. Silvia Behrendt - Verwaltungsjuristin und Expertin für Pandemierecht
Inhalt:
Über den aktuellen Stand der Anpassung der internationalen Gesundheitsvorschriften der WHO, was das für die
Mitgliedsstaaten bedeutet und, welche konkreten Probleme sich jetzt aus der Immunität der WHO
(Privatorganisation) ergeben.
Erfahren Sie mehr über den Ausschuss:
https://corona-ausschuss.de
Anonyme Hinweise an den Corona-Ausschuss:
https://securewhistleblower.com
Telegram Ausschuss:
https://t.me/s/Corona_Ausschuss
