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Enter the Ark Day 1 Aug 9th 2021
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111 views • August 11, 2021
Enter our spiritual ark, where you will see clearly.
LINK TO MY WEBSITE: https://www.entertheark21.com/account/my-account
The mark of the beast is as subtle as its architect and as I speak, many of us are faced with the choice to take that mark. Have faith and walk away. It may seem hard to walk away, but if you do, you will surely be strengthened, and you will see miracles from above. Watch for what Jesus will do to guide and protect you. He is faithful, and He Loves You, He will never leave you! Just trust Him. Amen & Amen!
LINK TO MY WEBSITE: https://www.entertheark21.com/account/my-account
The mark of the beast is as subtle as its architect and as I speak, many of us are faced with the choice to take that mark. Have faith and walk away. It may seem hard to walk away, but if you do, you will surely be strengthened, and you will see miracles from above. Watch for what Jesus will do to guide and protect you. He is faithful, and He Loves You, He will never leave you! Just trust Him. Amen & Amen!
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