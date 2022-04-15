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OUTLANDER Bit By Snake, Blue Blood, Artemis Willows, Baldness, It's REAL! [14.04.2022]
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77 views • April 15, 2022
EntertheStars: 'Let's examine the latest Outlander episode that was filmed months ago, yet includes references to the Artemis Willow Tree, Baldness and snake bites,
all current events manifesting in our reality.
NOTICE: There is a search field on this main channel page to search subjects we've covered in past videos.
Links:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Outlander_episodes#Season_6_(2022)
http://timnewark.com/books/highlander.shtml
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2016/05/donald-trump-scottish-village-scotland-mother-213882/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caitr%C3%ADona_Balfe
Biden Pelosi cure for snake bites!
https://bioone.org/journals/journal-of-ethnobiology/volume-25/issue-1/0278-0771_2005_25_129_ISBROT_2.0.CO_2/Indigenous-Snake-Bite-Remedies-of-the-Luo-of-Western-Kenya/10.2993/0278-0771(2005)25[129:ISBROT]2.0.CO;2.pdf
Hair loss snake bite
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6027691/
Ancient Egypt snake bite baldness
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31960494/
Pharaohs shaved their heads
https://www.greatvaluevacations.com/travel-inspiration/egypt-hairy-history#:~:text=It%20is%20speculated%20heads%20were,and%20other%20forms%20of%20uncleanliness.
Pharaohs put WORMWOOD in their wine...Artemesia
https://phys.org/news/2009-04-herbal-wine-ailing-pharaohs.html
Ancient Egyptian umbrella
https://parasolgroup.co.uk/blog/the-history-of-the-umbrella-11726/
Catholic umbrellas were called BALDachins!
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Umbraculum
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baldachin
7,588 views
EntertheStars
106K subscribers
https://youtu.be/87Rp0Qw0hyU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
all current events manifesting in our reality.
NOTICE: There is a search field on this main channel page to search subjects we've covered in past videos.
Links:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Outlander_episodes#Season_6_(2022)
http://timnewark.com/books/highlander.shtml
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2016/05/donald-trump-scottish-village-scotland-mother-213882/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caitr%C3%ADona_Balfe
Biden Pelosi cure for snake bites!
https://bioone.org/journals/journal-of-ethnobiology/volume-25/issue-1/0278-0771_2005_25_129_ISBROT_2.0.CO_2/Indigenous-Snake-Bite-Remedies-of-the-Luo-of-Western-Kenya/10.2993/0278-0771(2005)25[129:ISBROT]2.0.CO;2.pdf
Hair loss snake bite
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6027691/
Ancient Egypt snake bite baldness
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31960494/
Pharaohs shaved their heads
https://www.greatvaluevacations.com/travel-inspiration/egypt-hairy-history#:~:text=It%20is%20speculated%20heads%20were,and%20other%20forms%20of%20uncleanliness.
Pharaohs put WORMWOOD in their wine...Artemesia
https://phys.org/news/2009-04-herbal-wine-ailing-pharaohs.html
Ancient Egyptian umbrella
https://parasolgroup.co.uk/blog/the-history-of-the-umbrella-11726/
Catholic umbrellas were called BALDachins!
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Umbraculum
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baldachin
7,588 views
EntertheStars
106K subscribers
https://youtu.be/87Rp0Qw0hyU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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