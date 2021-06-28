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Buddies from Newport Beach visit Colombia !
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50 views • June 28, 2021
Two of the four pictured here have been to the Nature Lodge. The picture was taken in Newport Beach at an open house. Newport was a great place to be a commercial real estate broker. I worked in the Orange County marketplace with all the top companies over a 35 year period. Loads of fun .
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