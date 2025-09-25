Lakefront RV Camping - I found a great spot...

https://rvacrossamerica.net/lakefrontrvcamping

Lakefront RV Camping - perhaps the holy grail of campsite locations. Finding a campsite with good space and separation between you and your neighbor is even better!

Jefferson Lake County Park (Rigby Idaho) is one such campground I WILL return to! Good space between sites, easy access to the lake, great for paddling (and swimming in mid-summer.) Open May through mid-October, after Labor Day, you'll find lots of good sites in a truly safe area.

Rigby is also easy access to Idaho Falls (great farmers market!) and Yellowstone National Park (about 90 minutes to the entrance.) Enjoy this video with a few clips of my site; Old Faithful STARTING its eruption and the actual Idaho Falls (more to come on these areas!)









