Lakefront RV Camping - I found a great spot...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://rvacrossamerica.net/lakefrontrvcamping
Lakefront RV Camping - perhaps the holy grail of campsite locations. Finding a campsite with good space and separation between you and your neighbor is even better!
Jefferson Lake County Park (Rigby Idaho) is one such campground I WILL return to! Good space between sites, easy access to the lake, great for paddling (and swimming in mid-summer.) Open May through mid-October, after Labor Day, you'll find lots of good sites in a truly safe area.
Rigby is also easy access to Idaho Falls (great farmers market!) and Yellowstone National Park (about 90 minutes to the entrance.) Enjoy this video with a few clips of my site; Old Faithful STARTING its eruption and the actual Idaho Falls (more to come on these areas!)
Be sure to visit our "home base" - https://rvacrossamerica.net
Follow us on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/rvAcrossAmerica
RV Travel - Living the life
Best Videos with Current Info for ALL RV'ers... https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWAE2UQd3p-vtWvO3wEJtQK9kBIrEt5ii
#lakefrontrvcamping
#yellowstonenationalpark
#idahofalls
#rvtravel
#rvlife
#rvlifestyle
#rvbuyingtips