Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blndfold - 03/20/2023
13 views
channel image
Removing the Liberal Blindfold
Published a day ago |

The democrat party is working overtime to change laws, get rid of our Constitution, and get rid of God, and Guns and the moderate members of that party are leaving. Look for more of this to happen if the Democrats keep breaking laws and moral idaals they don't want to follow, but they will make the rest of us follow them.

Keywords
truthjusticeand the american way

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket