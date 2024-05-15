Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The "Pandemic" That Didn't Pan Out
channel image
Compassion With Kim
12 Subscribers
64 views
Published 17 hours ago

In 2009, the swine flu, made its way around the world. One month after revising the definition of pandemic, it became the pandemic that didn't pan out.

This video was previously recorded on YouTube Mar 28, 2019.

Keywords
pandemicswine flucompassion with kim

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket