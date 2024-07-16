Brighteon Broadcast News, July 16, 2024 – The TIMELINE of coming ATTACKS on Trump and America

Three key time segments of escalating violence and collapse:

1) From NOW through Election Day - Ramping up of false flag risk and left-wing protests

2) From Election Day through Inauguration Day (assuming Trump wins) - UNLEASHING of massive left-wing violence / purge days

3) From Inauguration Day (Jan, 2025) - Engineered economic collapse under Trump, with devastating implosion of blue cities





- Prioritizing America's interests, restoring democracy, and addressing global issues. (5:38)

- Economic collapse, Trump, and the deep state. (14:55)

- Securing the border, dismissal of Trump classified documents case, and updates on other legal cases. (20:51)

- Potential assassination attempts and false flag events before the US election. (30:24)

- Mass deportations and potential civil war in the US. (46:37)

- Potential economic collapse and societal chaos. (52:12)

- Decentralizing healthcare and preparing for chaos. (1:03:08)

- Cancer treatment and root causes with a motivational speaker. (1:08:46)

- Detoxification and the terrain theory of illness. (1:18:57)

- Natural healing techniques and self-improvement. (1:28:55)

- Alternative medicine and energy healing. (1:38:03)

- Fear, consciousness, and personal growth. (1:43:25)

- Personal growth, energy drainers, and empowerment. (1:47:52)

- Cancer industry, government suppression, and personal experiences. (2:12:53)

- Overcoming fear and living a fulfilling life. (2:16:39)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





