Yao Ming Invited NBA Player Enes Kanter to Visit China and Enes Reposed to him

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Enes asked Yao Ming, on this trip, will we be able to visit the Uyghur slave labor camps? Can we swing by Tibetans? Can we please visit Hong Kong together? Can we please visit Taiwan together? Will I get to see the tennis player Peng Suai? I would like to come to China this summer and see everything with my own eyes. I want the world to see the real side of China.