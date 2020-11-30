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The Future of Cannabis Investing- Medical Grade?
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25 views • November 30, 2020
Coming off the dramatic decline of Canadian cannabis pubco stocks in 2019, it is little wonder that this sharp decline in fundraising and in M&A activity has characterized this year. Winners in the midst of the decline were real estate SPACs ad REITS offering sales-and-leaseback transactions as cannabis grew into a maturing industry where companies with accumulated assets could now access debt financing.
Hemp capital was also off by 78% during this period of oversupply with dropping CBD prices accompanied by numerous chapter 11 filings. While the experience in 2019 demonstrated the folly of overreach and speculative enthusiasm, the benefit has been the market maturation going on in 2020 – a period where not only fundamentals are dominating, but also where the future of the cannabis industry is becoming more and more apparent.
Show Notes:
The Future of Cannabis Investing
https://highway33.com/the-future-of-cannabis-investing/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 587 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Hemp capital was also off by 78% during this period of oversupply with dropping CBD prices accompanied by numerous chapter 11 filings. While the experience in 2019 demonstrated the folly of overreach and speculative enthusiasm, the benefit has been the market maturation going on in 2020 – a period where not only fundamentals are dominating, but also where the future of the cannabis industry is becoming more and more apparent.
Show Notes:
The Future of Cannabis Investing
https://highway33.com/the-future-of-cannabis-investing/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 587 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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