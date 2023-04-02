Create New Account
Russian forces’s attack destroyed Ukrainian equipment and manpower in Avdiivka and vicinity
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
Heavy aerial bombardment by Russian Air Force and artillery strikes with amazing precision hit the defensive positions of Ukrainian forces. In Avdiivka, the consequences of the strike on personnel and equipment sites were destroyed by fire, while in Pervomaisky, the artillery strike by the gunners of The 1st Donetsk Army destroyed the manpower of Ukrainian militants in the settlement.

Mirrored -TeleTruth

Keywords
avdiivkapervomaiskyukraine losses

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
