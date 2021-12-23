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Pfizer's Hidden Documents: The Vaxxed are Dying
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203 views • December 23, 2021
Dr. Dave Janda explains what's in the first release of the Pfizer documents regarding the Covid injections they're forcing on humanity. It's no wonder why Pfizer demanded a 55-year grace period before they would release the evidence. While thousands of people were dying from the vax and many more suffering serious side effects, Pfizer, the CDC, Fauci, Biden, and the others pushing these injections kept repeating the lie that they were 100% safe and effective.
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