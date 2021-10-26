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Megatsunami Scenario - La Palma Landslide from 2017
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490 views • October 26, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6utAunBKXV4
Subscribe to Naked Science – http://goo.gl/wpc2Q1
A slide from this mountain could kill millions of people in Europe and along Northern America’s eastern seaboard. Some eminent scientists warn that it’s purely a matter of time until it happens.
This is the volcanic island of La Palma, 700 miles off the northwest coast of Africa. It’s a new-born baby island barely past its 4 millionth Birthday, created in the last stage of what geologists call the rock cycle.
Clip taken from the Naked Science documentary “Landslides”.
Watch it here – http://youtu.be/ugxt_dq0FOg
Subscribe to Naked Science – http://goo.gl/wpc2Q1
A slide from this mountain could kill millions of people in Europe and along Northern America’s eastern seaboard. Some eminent scientists warn that it’s purely a matter of time until it happens.
This is the volcanic island of La Palma, 700 miles off the northwest coast of Africa. It’s a new-born baby island barely past its 4 millionth Birthday, created in the last stage of what geologists call the rock cycle.
Clip taken from the Naked Science documentary “Landslides”.
Watch it here – http://youtu.be/ugxt_dq0FOg
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