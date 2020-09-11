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9/11 BANNED video, politically incorrect
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1136 views • September 11, 2020
sorry for the poor video quality but I downloaded this video before it got scrubbed from the internet...the big secret about 9/11 is that nobody died, nobody got hurt....all those family members aren't very sad, they are paid frauds, even Beverly Eckert and Barry Jennings (who didn't die the way we were told)....The Oklahoma City bombing was a trial run for 9/11, it was an EMPTY BUILDING just like all controlled demolitions....septemberclues.info
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