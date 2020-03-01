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MUST SEE: Coronavirus BEST Natural Methods & Most Informative For Treatment & Prevention!
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312 views • March 01, 2020
This Video Discusses MOLECULES & COMPOUNDS & PLANTS That FIGHT Coronavirus NATURALLY! SAVE This Video?
You Should Know The Following:
Consult A Functional Medical Doctor And/Or Naturopathic DOCTOR As Part Of Your Health Team, This Is For Your Own Educational Awareness!
See The First Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wln9pbau5IA&t=197s
BEST Natural Treatments? As Of 3/1/20, SUBSCRIBE For More Updates!
Includes My Favorite ALTERNATIVE Clips On The Matter For Audio Alongside My Research! Let Medical Facilities And Practitioners Know!
My Personal Top 5 Tips (To Have Likely FAR Better Survival Rates):
1. Healthy Lifestyle (Environments Internally & Externally, Plant-Based Healthy Fats (Inc. Coconut Oil) & High-Antioxidant Berries & Vegetables & Superfoods & Spices) [May Include Foods/Compounds Mentioned In Video, ex. Orange Zest, Flaxseed, Pumpkin-Pie Spice, Middle-Eastern/Asian Spices]
2. Buy For ANY Sickness Or Respiratory Problems Alike: 1000mg Non-GMO Vitamin C 5x a day or MUCH more based on severity (water soluble = VERY safe), powder for bulk buy (Optional: Rosehips & Bioflavanoids for Potency) [Can Still Be Paired With SPECIFIC Supplementation Mentioned In Video]
3. Buy ONLY FOR EXTREME USE: TRUE Colloidal Silver (Mesosilver), Chlorine Dioxide (MMS+4%HCL)
4. Have Preparedness Items (DRY Rices, Beans, Solar Supplies, Manual Water Pump/Clean Water)
5. Keep A Good MENTALITY (Especially If You Did Previous Steps), Stay Out Of Crowds INCLUDING Hospitals (Beware of Sepsis & Ebola, Due To Flu-Like Symptoms Alike Coronavirus)
-
Research material for herbs that are associated to work: https://www.brighteon.com/861a7ea4-5a4f-44d3-baca-27866bb83a84
More info on Sepsis and Hospital-Created disease: https://www.brighteon.com/a47bf641-b1cb-4a6e-8752-73e107c828bf
More info on Ebola (SYMPTOMLESS & VACCINE IN THE MAKING): https://www.brighteon.com/c0422b09-7740-4137-a2bc-6b5aa9f07cef
Last Update with some more useful tips: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wln9pbau5IA&t=197s
Constant updates: https://carolynsorganichandmadesoaps.com/2020/01/26/treatments-and-a-possible-cure-for-coronavirus/ & Pandemic.news
Technology "testimonial remedy" to potentially help other than ozone: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GB2lFBTSNBQ
More natural components info: https://www.brighteon.com/11fcf57e-3348-45ef-bfa1-8ab9c9f85f49 & https://www.brighteon.com/80928f50-05a0-44ef-bf97-cfe7cb64233c
origin of virus: https://www.naturalblaze.com/2020/02/controversial-theories-suggest-coronavirus-was-created-in-a-lab.html
origin whistleblower: https://www.brighteon.com/657ba287-ac9e-4b7f-b1c8-7b60654ba2bc
good resource for viral infections & for practitioners: https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/proof-panic-we-need-new-strategy-against-viral-infections
protection strategies: https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/natural-protection-strategy-against-viruses-including-coronavirus
vitamin c usage in study: http://orthomolecular.org/resources/omns/v16n07.shtml
pathogen strategies: https://www.jonbarron.org/blood-cleansing/anatomy-and-physiology-immune-system-part-4
Easy-to-learn comprehensive infographic-video on Coronavirus: https://www.brighteon.com/b1a83af0-3231-436b-8403-9c62fd6c2061
Israeli Scientists to develop the vaccine, potentially: https://www.brighteon.com/8fdcba71-b79e-4d01-8ce5-02c22fe96af8
-
#coronavirus #treatment #prevention #virus #coronavirusnews #sciencexperiments #experimentation #science #bioweapon #bioweapons #monkeys #bats #china #wuhan #wuhanchina #infection #widespread #disease #superbugs #shocking #healthnews #news
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Tags: nita, nature is the answer, health, technology, media, news, latest, breakthrough, groundbreaking, obesity, weight loss, cardiovascular, disease, heart, worst, best, better, proven, approved, trends, trending, top, fun facts, dying, drug, risk, prevention, superbugs, common, surprising, shocking, bacteria, infection, widespread, disease, bioweapon, hazard, labs, science experimentation, corona virus, coronavirus, wuhan, monkeys, bats, china, infection, widespread, disease, shocking, ebola, zika, bird flu, avian flu, stage, communism, simulation, rockefeller, bill gates, vaccine, agenda, treat, treatment
-
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
You Should Know The Following:
Consult A Functional Medical Doctor And/Or Naturopathic DOCTOR As Part Of Your Health Team, This Is For Your Own Educational Awareness!
See The First Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wln9pbau5IA&t=197s
BEST Natural Treatments? As Of 3/1/20, SUBSCRIBE For More Updates!
Includes My Favorite ALTERNATIVE Clips On The Matter For Audio Alongside My Research! Let Medical Facilities And Practitioners Know!
My Personal Top 5 Tips (To Have Likely FAR Better Survival Rates):
1. Healthy Lifestyle (Environments Internally & Externally, Plant-Based Healthy Fats (Inc. Coconut Oil) & High-Antioxidant Berries & Vegetables & Superfoods & Spices) [May Include Foods/Compounds Mentioned In Video, ex. Orange Zest, Flaxseed, Pumpkin-Pie Spice, Middle-Eastern/Asian Spices]
2. Buy For ANY Sickness Or Respiratory Problems Alike: 1000mg Non-GMO Vitamin C 5x a day or MUCH more based on severity (water soluble = VERY safe), powder for bulk buy (Optional: Rosehips & Bioflavanoids for Potency) [Can Still Be Paired With SPECIFIC Supplementation Mentioned In Video]
3. Buy ONLY FOR EXTREME USE: TRUE Colloidal Silver (Mesosilver), Chlorine Dioxide (MMS+4%HCL)
4. Have Preparedness Items (DRY Rices, Beans, Solar Supplies, Manual Water Pump/Clean Water)
5. Keep A Good MENTALITY (Especially If You Did Previous Steps), Stay Out Of Crowds INCLUDING Hospitals (Beware of Sepsis & Ebola, Due To Flu-Like Symptoms Alike Coronavirus)
-
Research material for herbs that are associated to work: https://www.brighteon.com/861a7ea4-5a4f-44d3-baca-27866bb83a84
More info on Sepsis and Hospital-Created disease: https://www.brighteon.com/a47bf641-b1cb-4a6e-8752-73e107c828bf
More info on Ebola (SYMPTOMLESS & VACCINE IN THE MAKING): https://www.brighteon.com/c0422b09-7740-4137-a2bc-6b5aa9f07cef
Last Update with some more useful tips: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wln9pbau5IA&t=197s
Constant updates: https://carolynsorganichandmadesoaps.com/2020/01/26/treatments-and-a-possible-cure-for-coronavirus/ & Pandemic.news
Technology "testimonial remedy" to potentially help other than ozone: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GB2lFBTSNBQ
More natural components info: https://www.brighteon.com/11fcf57e-3348-45ef-bfa1-8ab9c9f85f49 & https://www.brighteon.com/80928f50-05a0-44ef-bf97-cfe7cb64233c
origin of virus: https://www.naturalblaze.com/2020/02/controversial-theories-suggest-coronavirus-was-created-in-a-lab.html
origin whistleblower: https://www.brighteon.com/657ba287-ac9e-4b7f-b1c8-7b60654ba2bc
good resource for viral infections & for practitioners: https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/proof-panic-we-need-new-strategy-against-viral-infections
protection strategies: https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/natural-protection-strategy-against-viruses-including-coronavirus
vitamin c usage in study: http://orthomolecular.org/resources/omns/v16n07.shtml
pathogen strategies: https://www.jonbarron.org/blood-cleansing/anatomy-and-physiology-immune-system-part-4
Easy-to-learn comprehensive infographic-video on Coronavirus: https://www.brighteon.com/b1a83af0-3231-436b-8403-9c62fd6c2061
Israeli Scientists to develop the vaccine, potentially: https://www.brighteon.com/8fdcba71-b79e-4d01-8ce5-02c22fe96af8
-
#coronavirus #treatment #prevention #virus #coronavirusnews #sciencexperiments #experimentation #science #bioweapon #bioweapons #monkeys #bats #china #wuhan #wuhanchina #infection #widespread #disease #superbugs #shocking #healthnews #news
-
Tags: nita, nature is the answer, health, technology, media, news, latest, breakthrough, groundbreaking, obesity, weight loss, cardiovascular, disease, heart, worst, best, better, proven, approved, trends, trending, top, fun facts, dying, drug, risk, prevention, superbugs, common, surprising, shocking, bacteria, infection, widespread, disease, bioweapon, hazard, labs, science experimentation, corona virus, coronavirus, wuhan, monkeys, bats, china, infection, widespread, disease, shocking, ebola, zika, bird flu, avian flu, stage, communism, simulation, rockefeller, bill gates, vaccine, agenda, treat, treatment
-
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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