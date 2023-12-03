"Mass Assassination Factory": Israel Using AI to Generate Targets In Gaza

MIRRORED from Democracy Now!

1 Dec 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KT7znz0eNFE&ab_channel=DemocracyNow%21

We look at a new report that reveals how Israel is using artificial intelligence to draw up targets in its military assault of Gaza. The report's author, journalist Yuval Abraham, has found that the IDF's increasing use of AI is partly a response to previous operations in Gaza when Israel quickly ran out of military targets, causing it to loosen its constraints on attacks that could kill civilians. In other words, the "civilian devastation that is happening right now in Gaza" is the result of a "war policy that has a very loose interpretation of what a military target is." This targeting of private homes and residences to kill alleged combatants means that "when a child is killed in Gaza, it's because somebody made a decision it was worth it." It has turned the Israeli military into a "mass assassination factory," with a "total disregard for Palestinian civil life," continues Abraham, who also notes that, as an Israeli journalist, his reporting is still subject to military censors. We also discuss another recent report revealing that Israel may have received intelligence about Hamas's planned attack more than a year in advance of October 7, but ignored it.