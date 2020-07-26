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The Future of GMOs - How Your GMO Foods are Making You Sick
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24 views • July 26, 2020
Please help us spread the word about the importance of protecting our foods from GMOs and donate today!
➤➤ https://responsibletechnology.salsala...
Visit Protect Nature Now to learn more about the new global threat from GMOs
➤➤ http://www.ProtectNatureNow.com
"Secret Ingredients" movie by Jeffrey Smith and Amy Hart
➤➤ http://www.SecretIngredientsMovie.com
Monsanto GMOs and RoundUp are an existential threat to nature and humanity's biochemistry. In this exclusive interview, Global Healings very own Dr. Group and Jeffrey M. Smith, Executive Director for the Institute for Responsible Technology and the author of the International Bestsellers, "Seeds of Deception" and "Genetic Roulette," discuss how the irresponsible, deceptive, and profit-seeking actions of the Monsanto company have caused irreversible genetic damage to not only you but also to your children and grandchildren. Genetic mutations are only one of the *predictable* side effects.
SUBSCRIBE to our channel to get the latest natural health lifestyle tips and stories.
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Read 8 Shocking Facts About GMOs here: ➤➤ http://ghc.us/2fj
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Dr. Edward Group is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He is passionate about creating life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle.
Meet Dr. Group: https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
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Connect with Dr. Group on social media!
http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
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Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#drgroup
#globalhealing
➤➤ https://responsibletechnology.salsala...
Visit Protect Nature Now to learn more about the new global threat from GMOs
➤➤ http://www.ProtectNatureNow.com
"Secret Ingredients" movie by Jeffrey Smith and Amy Hart
➤➤ http://www.SecretIngredientsMovie.com
Monsanto GMOs and RoundUp are an existential threat to nature and humanity's biochemistry. In this exclusive interview, Global Healings very own Dr. Group and Jeffrey M. Smith, Executive Director for the Institute for Responsible Technology and the author of the International Bestsellers, "Seeds of Deception" and "Genetic Roulette," discuss how the irresponsible, deceptive, and profit-seeking actions of the Monsanto company have caused irreversible genetic damage to not only you but also to your children and grandchildren. Genetic mutations are only one of the *predictable* side effects.
SUBSCRIBE to our channel to get the latest natural health lifestyle tips and stories.
http://ghc.us/sub-yt
Read 8 Shocking Facts About GMOs here: ➤➤ http://ghc.us/2fj
------
Dr. Edward Group is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He is passionate about creating life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle.
Meet Dr. Group: https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
-------
Connect with Dr. Group on social media!
http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/ghchealth
-------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#drgroup
#globalhealing
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