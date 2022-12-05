US Designates Iran, China, Russia As Countries Of Concern Over Religious Freedom. Pope's Watch Sold

US designates Iran, China, Russia as countries of concern over religious freedom .US ‘deeply concerned’ about Whelan, citizen detained in Russia. US names Russia, China, others ‘religious intolerant’ countries



China accuses UK of ‘gross interference’ over Taiwan visit





Kanye West’s Twitter account has been suspended after Elon Musk says it violated rule against incitement to violence





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse





Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8X...





Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:

https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

Pastor David House

(757) 955-6871





Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541





#Pope

#ReligiousFreedom

#SDA

#Sinai

#MtSinai

#10ClimateCommandments

#10Commandments





#SDA

#Shaking

#2300Days





#LatterRain

#ThirdAngelsMessage

#3rdAngelsmessage

#PresentTruth

#EverlastingGospel

#Revelation14

#Rev14

#4thAngel

#BibleProphecy