Iranian Helicopter and Plane Crashed! Is Iran Being Targeted? They Won't Negotiate Ballistic Program

Extraordinary accidents continue to happen to Iran, which makes assertive statements in the Middle East against Israel and the USA. After the mysterious explosions and fires that took place in different cities and strategic facilities of the country many times last month, there are now plane and helicopter accidents. At the beginning of June, it was announced that 2 pilots died as a result of an unexplained accident when a training plane crashed in Iran. This week, while it was announced that a training plane had crashed, it was also announced that the helicopter crashed.

Yesterday, an Iranian Bell 214 helicopter carrying ballot boxes crashed in a remote mountainous area near the Iranian city of Disful. One person killed, six injured.

Although the Iranian administration denies sabotage allegations related to such accidents, which happen frequently, he stated that the incidents will be investigated. Although the Iranian administration for a long time denied the sabotage allegations regarding the explosion at the Natanz nuclear facility, they later had to admit it. Former President Ahmadinejad, who was not allowed to participate in the country's elections, also admitted that this explosion was sabotage, and noted that there were many Israeli agents in Iran.

The newly elected President of Iran, on the other hand, announced in a statement that they would never give up their ballistic missile programs, which were insistently brought to the agenda by Israel and Saudi Arabia, even if they continue nuclear negotiations.