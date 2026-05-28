Prompting A.I.

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Prompting is the most important skill to have on Earth right now.
You need to be specific, give context and give a role to your artificial intelligence.
Prompting is you talking to the next world — to the true alien intelligence.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Gutfeld! (27 May 2026)