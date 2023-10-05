Top Historian Warns: We're In the Middle of a Globalist Revolution That Will End Freedom as We Know It

Historian Victor Davis Hanson sat down with Tucker Carlson to discuss his perspective on the current political climate in the US, asserting that American liberalism is characterized by dishonesty, and warning about what he sees as liberal efforts to introduce a highly intolerant age.
Learn more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/were-in-the-middle-of-a-revolution-victor-davis-hanson-warns-tucker-next-12-months-will-be-most-explosive-in-history/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.