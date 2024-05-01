Create New Account
CTP (S1E46, 20240504) "Issue, Never Issue" BTS/SP Video
Published 15 hours ago

CTP S1E46 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat May 4 2024 and thereafter) at:

http://buzzsprout.com/2210487 )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1E46) "Issue, Never The Issue"

Oh oh, another "Mad As Hell And I'm Not Gonna Take It Anymore" (Network movie) like ranting/raving, but yes as always while somewhat loud and animated in parts absolutely still all rooted in logic, reason, facts, common-sense, etc. - something The Left can never engage in. From Goodreads: “An SDS radical once wrote, ‘The issue is never the issue. The issue is always the revolution.’ In other words the cause - whether inner city blacks or women - is never the real cause, but only an occasion to advance the real cause which is the accumulation of power to make the revolution.” ― David Horowitz, “Barack Obama's Rules for Revolution: The Alinsky Model” (book).

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript of Episode for related addl info

Transcript Bonus: TLB piece "A Republic If You Can Keep It"


Episode related pieces...

- corresponding TLB Article this coming Sat drop TBD

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/a-republic-if-you-can-keep-it-2/


(CTP S1EXX Audio: 23m 19s, Sat May 4 2024)


