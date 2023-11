'JFK MEDICAL EVIDENCE PROVES CONSPIRACY!

THE AMERICAN GOVERNMENT MEDICAL EVIDENCE IS FILLED WITH COUNTLESS CORRUPTIONS. THESE EVIL BASTARDS ALTERED AND DESTROYED MEDICAL EVIDENCE. MENTALLY ILL GERALD FORD ALTERED (HE WAS NO MEDICAL DOCTOR) THE BULLET EVIDENCE TO LINE UP WITH THE INSANE MAJIC BULLET THEORY. RECENTLY PARKLAND MEDICAL DOCTORS FROM 11/22/1963 HAVE FINALLY ADMITTED THERE WERE MORE SHOTS AND ASSASSINS INVOLVED THAN PREVIOUSLY MENTIONED. SHOCKINGLY, THEY'VE BEEN THREATENED FOR COMING OUT WITH THIS NEW INFORMATION. MY GOD! IT'S BEEN 60 YEARS AND STILL OUR CORRUPT GOVERNMENT IS HARASSING EYE WITNESS FOR TELLING THE TRUTH. MOW YOU KNOW WHY I HATE OUR TRAITOR GOVERNMENT. THEY ARE AN ENEMY OF THE STATE...WAKEUP!