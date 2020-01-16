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The Battle For Gun Rights Begins In Virginia
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204 views • January 16, 2020
Virginia! They're coming for your guns!
Democrats in Virginia won control of the state legislature after the 2019 elections, opening the door for lawmakers to pass new stricter gun-control laws. American gun owners are fighting back and holding a march on January 20, 2020 in Virginia to protest against this infringement on the Second Amendment. It is expected to be a massive demonstration of possibly 50,000 attendees. Virginian Governor, and Democrat, Ralph Northam plans to declare a temporary state of emergency claiming far-right groups are planning on attending the protest and that there have already been threats of violence. This is just another excuse by power trippin' Democrats to infringe on the Second Amendment rights of law abiding citizens.
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Democrats in Virginia won control of the state legislature after the 2019 elections, opening the door for lawmakers to pass new stricter gun-control laws. American gun owners are fighting back and holding a march on January 20, 2020 in Virginia to protest against this infringement on the Second Amendment. It is expected to be a massive demonstration of possibly 50,000 attendees. Virginian Governor, and Democrat, Ralph Northam plans to declare a temporary state of emergency claiming far-right groups are planning on attending the protest and that there have already been threats of violence. This is just another excuse by power trippin' Democrats to infringe on the Second Amendment rights of law abiding citizens.
Cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off! --> https://bit.ly/389QphM
InfowarsStore.com
Banned.video
Infowars.com
NewsWars.com
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