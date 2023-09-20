The verse "To You"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4oaNeeB3uLQ
Poem 2021 Isabella Togramajian.
For putting love in my heart chassis
Thank you for everything: for what is not and is,
for what was not, for what will certainly be.
For all the ways, spiritual attempts,
obstacles, prohibitions, quiet steps,
for the courage that I did not expect, I
thank you for everything and forgive you forever.
Look for ART seritio.
Search by nickname @_seritio_ on other networks!
https://www.instagram.com/_seritio_/
https://ru.pinterest.com/seritio_art/
https://www.youtube.com/@izabella_seritio
ART for truth seekers from the brilliant Isabella Togramadzhyan in the serious group "Seritio"
Photos, videos, art, original music and much more.
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
https://www.pinterest.ca/omegagirs/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.