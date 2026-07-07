Calling Christians Names

Should you expect that real Christians will be called all kinds of bad names? Did Jesus prophesy that? Was the early Christian church referred to negatively as a cult or sect according to Acts 28:22? Have any Roman Catholic leaders taught that ignoring what is called 'Jewish Christianity' leads to a "false picture of Christian history"? Do Protestant scholars recognize that those who held to the original Christian faith have been persecuted by those who held to a changed (heretical) form of Christianity? Did Roman Emperor Constantine set forth an 'Edict Against Heretics' which included faithful Christians? Did Emperor Theodosius refer to those who would not accept his changed version of the Godhead as "foolish madmen"? Did he also decree the death penalty against those who kept Passover on the same date that Jesus did? Did Jesus warn that His followers would be persecuted? Have faithful Christians been called a variety of names throughout the church age? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel address these matters with scriptures and historical evidence. A written article of related interest is available titled 'Real Christians have been called names for striving to be faithful' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/church-history/real-christians-have-been-called-names-for-striving-to-be-faithful/

