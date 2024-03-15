❗️Macron Wants Direct War with Russia Over Ukraine - wait until the finally ; )

❗️Macron wants direct war with Russia over Ukraine.
Today, Macron addressing a live interview on French TV channels TF1 and France 2 at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris.
Found at Aussie Cossack and he wrote with this video, the following:
Strong 1812 vibes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.