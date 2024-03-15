Create New Account
❗️Macron Wants Direct War with Russia Over Ukraine - wait until the finally ; )
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1011 Subscribers
116 views
Published Yesterday

❗️Macron wants direct war with Russia over Ukraine.

Today, Macron addressing a live interview on French TV channels TF1 and France 2 at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris.

Found at Aussie Cossack and he wrote with this video, the following:

Strong 1812 vibes


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

