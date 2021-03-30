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CMP Talladega Marksmanship Park
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80 views • March 30, 2021
In this video let's take a quick look at the layout and features of the CMP Talladega Marksmanship Park in Alabama. This is the last video of the 2021 Shooting Sports Showcase series and you can find other videos from this event in the playlist linked below.
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLft_AoveeQYf4GSsrDQbujk9DEKvsvvm-
00:00 Intro
00:48 Clubhouse
01:44 #1 Range
02:15 Shotgun Fields
02:46 Rifle & Pistol
03:33 Action Bays
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https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLft_AoveeQYf4GSsrDQbujk9DEKvsvvm-
00:00 Intro
00:48 Clubhouse
01:44 #1 Range
02:15 Shotgun Fields
02:46 Rifle & Pistol
03:33 Action Bays
#TacticalLeprechaun Approved Gear
Amazon Influencer Store
https://www.amazon.com/shop/clovertacpro
CloverTac Homepage
http://www.clovertac.com
Shirts, Swag & More
https://clovertac.com/shop/
use code HALFOFF on orders of $50 or more
Become A YouTube Channel Member
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCStJdWfvuhKP5URgXgtzx7Q/join
CloverTac On Patreon
The Best Perks On Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/clovertac
Extra Content & Cool Perks
Thank you for being a loyal friend to the
CloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe
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