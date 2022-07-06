CPS Gave Child To Rapist To Be Killed: US Government Largest Child Sex Trafficking Ring In The World

Stew Peters Show.





Illinois state CPS has stolen her family & stolen her son’s life.

Kara Witkowski is back with new information about her custody battle.

Katie shares that since being on our program, she has had her Facebook profile removed for speaking out about what is happening to her daughter, & what had happened to her son before he had passed away.

Kara’s story is FAR too important to not share on The Stew Peters Show, & we ask that you would share the same!





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