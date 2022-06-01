Yesterday Tonia was arrested for failing to obey a lawful direction at the border (not to enter WA) as she is unvaccinated. She went up against a magistrate who remanded her for 7 days. She's being transferred to Kalgoorlie prison where she will serve her 7 days before going up against another magistrate.



Your view does not have to be the same to know and see that this treatment is wrong. We crossed the border Thursday 10th Feb to make Canberra's Freedom Rally. On our return this is what took place and this is not ok. It's unjust and it's a hard watch for me personally. Seeing Tonia 'resisting arrest' with her hands on her head and being pushed around kills me. Listening to our daughter in distress kills me. Listening to myself and the shake in my voice kills me. Please share this far and wide. We need to make noise because this mistreatment for not being vaccinated is absolute bullshit!