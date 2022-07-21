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Welcome To Proverbs Club.False Witness Or Careful Listener.
Proverbs 21:28 (NIV).
28 A false witness will perish,
but a careful listener will testify successfully.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
A false witness can lie under oath, in court, or anywhere else.
A liar is a false witness with an undesirable fate.
An honest person researches for information and reports honestly.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8jwcna
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